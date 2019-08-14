Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket 77 Exeter Road (Route 108) Newmarket , NH 03857 (603)-659-3344 Send Flowers Obituary





Becki grew up in Boscawen, NH with many friends that she held dear all her life. She attended Merrimack Valley Schools, graduating from Northfield Mount Hermon School in 1986. She completed her social work degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1990.



For twenty five years Becki dedicated her life to her home daycare. In those years more than thirty five children grew and learned under her loving care. Many families became lifelong friends and returned every year for the annual Halloween Party.



Becki loved the home she and Brian made in Lee. She especially loved the pool and the neighbors who often enjoyed it with them. In the spring and fall Becki and Brian spent many weekends enjoying their cottage in Chatham, MA and shared many memories there with family and friends.



She was predeceased by her father, Richard Rineer.



Becki leaves her husband of 28 years, Brian O'Connor of Lee; her mother Susan Rineer with Gil Snyder of Stuart, Florida; her sister, Robyn Rineer Quitmeyer; her O'Connor family, Michael and Michele O'Connor, Kathy O'Connor St. Cyr and Craig St. Cyr, Karen O'Connor Curtin and Thomas Curtin, Lindsay and Kyle St. Cyr, Jade and Cole Curtin, and Lauren O'Connor.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 16th from 4 - 7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 11 a.m. at Lee Church Congregational, 17 Mast Road, Lee, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association - Northern New England Chapter, 10 Ferry Street #438, Concord, NH 03301 or visit



