He was born in Newport, RI on January 8th, 1929 to Redmond C. Carroll and Leona Loch. Known in his younger years by his middle name "Clare" (Clarence), he grew up in Exeter, NH, graduating from Exeter High School in 1946.



Returning home after serving two years in the Navy, he married Jane Pineau in Exeter, NH on September 9th, 1950. He graduated from Springfield College in 1954, whereupon he embarked on a career in education, later receiving a Master Degree in Education from Rivier College.



He began teaching and coaching at Pembroke (NH) Academy, and rose through the ranks of teacher, department head and assistant principal. He continued his career as Principal of Penacook High School and of Merrimack Valley Regional High School, then Asst. Superintendent of Merrimack Valley Regional School District until his retirement.



Upon retiring, he moved to the warmer weather of Lady Lake Florida in 2001, and then on to Austin, Texas in 2014.



Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and tending a vegetable garden. He was an avid sports fan, and remained fiercely loyal to his New England teams, especially the Red Sox and Patriots, even many years after retiring to warmer climates.



'Doc' is survived by Jane, his loving wife of 69 years; their three sons Michael (Patricia), Daniel (Rebecca) and Thomas (Elizabeth); grandchildren Ashley, Amy, Devin, Braden, Alina and Trevor, as well as six great-grandchildren.



A graveside service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX will be held at a later date.





