Regina Rita Potter
Regina R. (Rivet) Potter of Concord died June 11, 2020, at Merrimack County Nursing Home at the age of 97. She was the daughter of George C. and Annie T. (Supry) Rivet and was raised in Penacook. Mrs. Potter worked at the New Hampshire Insurance Office and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.

Family members include her daughter, Cynthia Johnson of Keene; her four grandchildren, Suzanne Kim, Brooks Johnson, David Potter and Matthew Potter; several great grandchildren and a niece and nephew. She was predeceased by her husband, Shirley "Pete" Potter, her son, David Potter, and her sisters and brother.

A private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery in E Concord at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303. To Leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 19, 2020.
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
