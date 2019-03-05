Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Warren Marquis. View Sign

Regina Marquis passed away peacefully, after several years of declining health, on February 26, 2019, at Concord Hospital.



Gina was born in Taunton, Mass, to Frederick and Kathlyne Vinton Warren on October 3, 1944. She was raised in the Laconia, NH area, attending St. John's Elementary School and Laconia High School. She earned an Associate's Degree in Drug and Alcohol Counseling from Castle College in Windham, NH. She moved to San Diego, California in 1990 with her daughter Susan Marquis and her parents. She worked at CRASH in San Diego as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor for more than 20 years.



Gina returned to NH in 2016, living with her brother, Michael before moving into Whitaker Place in Penacook and then into Genesis Center in Laconia.



She is survived by her daughter, Kathlyne Petty, her grandson Gary Petty, her brother Michael Warren, and his wife Kay and her cousin Frank Warren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Susan.



Services and burial will be private.

