Dover- Renee K. (Cotsana) Kuliga, 96, of Hooksett NH, died on August 4, 2019 at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, following a period of failing health.
Born in Boston Massachusetts on November 11, 1922 she was a daughter of James and Frances (Walsh) Cotsana. She graduated from Concord High School in 1940. In 1948 she married her loving husband John Stanley Kuliga upon his return from the war.
Renee was employed in the insurance industry for many years at Chubb Insurance retiring in 1985 as Vice President of Insurance Operations after thirty five years of service. She enjoyed time spent collecting antiques and her many trips to Foxwoods Casino.
She is survived by her loving family, a son John Kuliga, three grandchildren Kyle, Cameron and Caroline, nephew Peter Hebert and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband John, her daughter in-law Cindy and her sister Constance (Cotsana) Hebert.
Service will Be Private at her request, online condolences may be left for her family by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . Donations may be made in her memory to Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Road Dover, NH 03820 or to your local SPCA.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 20, 2019