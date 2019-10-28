Rex Alan Hand, 64, passed away peacefully on the evening of October 25, 2019 after a 5 year battle with cancer.
Alan was born on April 12, 1955, the first of four children to Shirley (Meints) and Stanley Hand in Tonganoxie, Kansas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Cynthia Morgan Hand, his son Michael and wife Nelly, and his son Jacob. Additionally, he is survived by his parents, Stanley and Shirley Hand, brother Scott Hand, sister Leigh Ann Coffman (husband David) and Brenda VanVoorhess (husband Mitch), along with many nieces and nephews who he loved.
Alan grew up on the family farm in Tonganoxie outside of Kansas City. He grew up with a love of the outdoors and spent much of his childhood camping with his family and friends across the American West.
He went on to attend the University of Kansas where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1979. From then on his work and passion revolved around Communication Technologies where he was a pioneer in the field of software radio.
He and his wife, Cindy enjoyed a wonderful life in Kansas where they started their family. In 1997, as he was growing his business, Hand Technologies, they moved to Deerfield, New Hampshire. Along the shore of Northwood Lake he watched his two sons grow up surrounded by nature and good friends.
Alan enjoyed a competitive game of cards, reading, time at sea, and hosting friends and family at their lakeside home. Being a member of Epsom Bible Church and its community brought him great joy. He will be remembered for his unsuppressed laugh, kind spirit and compassion.
A celebration of life will be held at Epsom Bible Church at 1 PM on Saturday 11/2. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 28, 2019