Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex Alan Hand. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Rex Alan Hand, 64, passed away peacefully on the evening of October 25, 2019 after a 5 year battle with cancer.



Alan was born on April 12, 1955, the first of four children to Shirley (Meints) and Stanley Hand in Tonganoxie, Kansas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Cynthia Morgan Hand, his son Michael and wife Nelly, and his son Jacob. Additionally, he is survived by his parents, Stanley and Shirley Hand, brother Scott Hand, sister Leigh Ann Coffman (husband David) and Brenda VanVoorhess (husband Mitch), along with many nieces and nephews who he loved.



Alan grew up on the family farm in Tonganoxie outside of Kansas City. He grew up with a love of the outdoors and spent much of his childhood camping with his family and friends across the American West.



He went on to attend the University of Kansas where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1979. From then on his work and passion revolved around Communication Technologies where he was a pioneer in the field of software radio.



He and his wife, Cindy enjoyed a wonderful life in Kansas where they started their family. In 1997, as he was growing his business, Hand Technologies, they moved to Deerfield, New Hampshire. Along the shore of Northwood Lake he watched his two sons grow up surrounded by nature and good friends.



Alan enjoyed a competitive game of cards, reading, time at sea, and hosting friends and family at their lakeside home. Being a member of Epsom Bible Church and its community brought him great joy. He will be remembered for his unsuppressed laugh, kind spirit and compassion.



A celebration of life will be held at Epsom Bible Church at 1 PM on Saturday 11/2. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a memory or offer a condolence please visit

Rex Alan Hand, 64, passed away peacefully on the evening of October 25, 2019 after a 5 year battle with cancer.Alan was born on April 12, 1955, the first of four children to Shirley (Meints) and Stanley Hand in Tonganoxie, Kansas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Cynthia Morgan Hand, his son Michael and wife Nelly, and his son Jacob. Additionally, he is survived by his parents, Stanley and Shirley Hand, brother Scott Hand, sister Leigh Ann Coffman (husband David) and Brenda VanVoorhess (husband Mitch), along with many nieces and nephews who he loved.Alan grew up on the family farm in Tonganoxie outside of Kansas City. He grew up with a love of the outdoors and spent much of his childhood camping with his family and friends across the American West.He went on to attend the University of Kansas where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1979. From then on his work and passion revolved around Communication Technologies where he was a pioneer in the field of software radio.He and his wife, Cindy enjoyed a wonderful life in Kansas where they started their family. In 1997, as he was growing his business, Hand Technologies, they moved to Deerfield, New Hampshire. Along the shore of Northwood Lake he watched his two sons grow up surrounded by nature and good friends.Alan enjoyed a competitive game of cards, reading, time at sea, and hosting friends and family at their lakeside home. Being a member of Epsom Bible Church and its community brought him great joy. He will be remembered for his unsuppressed laugh, kind spirit and compassion.A celebration of life will be held at Epsom Bible Church at 1 PM on Saturday 11/2. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close