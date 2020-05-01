Rhonda Hebert, 69, of Warner Robins, GA, passed away at Houston Medical Center on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, and for the safety of friends and loved ones, the family will celebrate the life of Rhonda privately at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kathleen, Georgia. A graveside ceremony will take place at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, NH, at a future date.
Rhonda was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and grew up in Concord, New Hampshire. She graduated Cum Laude from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. It was there she met her future husband, John. They were happily married for 45 years. Rhonda enjoyed 35 years of nursing and enjoyed traveling the world with her family.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, John; her two sons, Matthew and his wife, Chloe, of Baltimore, MD and Todd of Warner Robins, GA; her brother, David and his wife, Nina, of Epsom, NH; her uncles, Joe Foy and Joe Connelly, both of Boston, MA; and her three nieces, Marcia Kusma of Gorham, ME, Denise Knapp of Windsor, VT, and Sharon Knapp of East Greenwich, RI.
Published in Concord Montior on May 1, 2020.