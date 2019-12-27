Richard "Dick" Drescher, long-time resident of Contoocook, NH, passed away peacefully at Concord Hospital on December 26, 2019 in the presence of his family.
Richard, born in December 1935 to Ruth and Albert Drescher of Contoocook, was involved in numerous civic activities and ran the community grocery store (A&P) for almost 30 years. He and his wife, Susan, were married for 60 years, raising two children, Peter and Rebecca. They cultivated a lovely home and gardens for many years on Maple Street and Richard was often seen in his 1965 Corvette driving around town.
Calling hours will be at Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home in Henniker, NH from 3-5 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020, with a funeral service held on Saturday, January 11 at the Contoocook United Methodist Church in Contoocook, NH at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Hopkinton Town Library.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 27, 2019