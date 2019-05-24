Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard B. Hall Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Bernard Hall Sr. passed away at home on Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife at his side.



Dick was born on June 8, 1935, in Concord New Hampshire and was the son of the late Bernard and Gwendolyn Hall. He was a life-long, 3rd generation, resident of Henniker, New Hampshire.



Dick, or 'Big Dick' as he became to be known around town, was predeceased by his son, Richard (Rick) Bernard Hall Jr., or 'Little Dick', and his brother Dale Hall. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hall of 57 years; daughter, Tina Wholfart and her husband, Chris Wohlfart, Orlando, Fla.; son Bruce Hall, Henniker; grandchildren Ryan Hall and Kyle Wohlfart, Brieauna Dann and Abby Wohlfart; brother Malcolm Hall.



Dick served in the U.S Air Force and worked various professions at Henniker businesses and surrounding towns. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, horseshoes and in his younger years, snowmobiling and motorcycling. His pride motorcycle was a fully dressed Honda Gold Wing in bright yellow that he and Nancy put thousands of miles on around New England with trips to Niagara Falls and the Carolina's. He also enjoyed camping where he often packed up the family in a wonderful pop-up camper and vacationed throughout New England. The family's favorite spot was Caton Place campground in Vermont where he frequently won the annual horse shoe tournament.



For many years he was an accomplished woodworker, making bowls, magazine racks, napkin holders and pens that can still be seen in the homes of residents around Henniker. He made a cradle for his newborn grandson Ryan followed by wooden trucks, boats, an aircraft carrier, and a submarine. These will be handed down, at some point, to the 6th generation of Hall's in Henniker.



There will be a graveside celebration of his life at the Henniker New Cemetery on Old Concord Road (right side heading out of town) on Wednesday, May 29, at 2:30PM. The family asks for all to think of and share a story.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.



Donations can be made in his honor to the Rick Hall Golf Classic. The charity, in his son Rick's memory, annually donates to Henniker residents, Henniker Food Pantry, Police Department, Fire, Rescue and scholarships to John Stark Regional High School graduates.



