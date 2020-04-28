Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. Follansbee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard C. Follansbee, 85 of Concord, passed away at his home on April 26, 2020.



Richard was born October 23, 1934 in Concord, NH, the son of Reginald and Flora Follansbee. He worked many years for Concord Lumber and was known for his quality woodworking and continued it as a hobby well into retirement. He loved nature and all animals. A kind man with an easy laugh, he loved telling stories of "the good 'ole days".



He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara and siblings, Reginald, David, Jean, Raeleen, Ruth, Lucille and Gladys. He is survived by his twin brother, Robert and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his second family. Longtime companion Pamela Wood of Concord; Melissa Wood and Rick Howard of Dorchester, NH and Lyn Wood and Dan McKenzie of Salisbury; as well as grandchildren, Brendan, Jacob and Catrina. He will also be deeply missed by his beloved dog Katie.



Per Richards request, there will be no services. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

