Richard (Dick)(Cut) Mason Cutting passed away peacefully on Monday July 13, 2020 after a long illness at The Birches in Concord, NH.Richard was born February 15, 1947 to Robert and Eleanor (Tarbox) Cutting.He grew up in Warner, NH attending Simonds Free High School graduating with the class of 1965 and went on to attend NH Technical School in Concord, NH. Joining in 1967, he served 6 years with the 368th Division of the US Army Reserve in Concord.He spent his career working for the Merrimack County Telephone Company (TDS), retiring in 2003, and served for many years on the board of directors for the NH Telephone Museum.He held great pride in the home he built in Warner and had many interests, including Nascar and rebuilding working class antique trucks. He was a volunteer with the Warner Fire Department, the Kearsarge Trail Snails snowmobile club and after retirement spent many summers in Utah as a volunteer working with the US Forest Service to map and maintain signage on the Paiute ATV trail system.Dick was predeceased by his parents and is survived by two sisters, Joyce Lundrigan, Plainfield, NH and Janice Cutting of Warner, NH, and cousins, nieces, and nephews.Graveside services for family will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the NH Telephone Museum, PO Box 444, Warner, NH 03278.