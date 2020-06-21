Richard D. Hurd Sr. ('Dick'), 85, of Warner, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Dick was born on March 18, 1935 in New London to his late parents Harold D. Hurd and Madeline (Brooks) Hurd. He graduated in 1953 from Simonds Free High School and later served in the U.S. Army. Dick was self- employed for many years, doing business as Hurds Esso/Exxon in Contoocook, NH.
He leaves his three children; Tamara Saxby of Laconia, NH, Tracy Hurd of Webster, NH, and Richard D. Hurd Jr. of Webster, NH; three grandchildren; Tara Avery of Boscawen, NH, Matthew Saxby of Cedar Hill, Texas, and Mya Penrice of Webster, NH.; his brother Howard Hurd, and two step-sisters, Sara Harkins and Mary-Anne Edwards, along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Abby.
Dick was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Nancy (Allen), in 2017; brothers Donald Hurd and Charles Hurd, and sister Patricia Craig.
After retirement, he enjoyed his camp in Errol, NH and riding his Harley Davidson.
He was a long time member of the AA recovery community and formed many lasting friendships within his group. Over the last year, he enjoyed hosting AA meetings at his home, while continuing to be of service to members up until his passing.
A Celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at his home in Warner, NH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 21, 2020.