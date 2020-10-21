Richard D. Workman On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Richard (Dick) Workman passed away at the age of 78 in Edgewater, Florida. His wife Carol, his daughter Julie and his son in law Chris were by his side.
Richard was born in Concord, New Hampshire August 1, 1942, the son of Robert and Helen Workman. Richard grew up in Concord, N.H. attending the elementary schools in the area and graduating from Concord High School in 1960. He attended Gunstock Junior College, shortly after graduation Dick joined the United States Coast Guard for 6 years. He served mostly in the New England area but ultimately was stationed on the ship Baritaria in Miami Florida during the Cuba Crisis.
After serving in the Coast Guard, Dick returned to Concord, N.H. where he met and married his wife Carol Berwick of Peacham, Vermont. They moved to Contoocook (Hopkinton) N.H. where he worked for the State of New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, Bank of New Hampshire, and spent several years as a Deputy Sheriff. Dick was involved in the NRA, Lions Club, Ducks Unlimited and was a member of the Dustin's Country Club where he enjoyed many years of playing golf.
In 2004, Dick and Carol retired to Edgewater, Florida where they have resided for the past 15 years. He became a member of the New Smyrna Beach Golf Club; he was a member of the Men's League and the Couples League. Golf was his passion. When he was not golfing, he was playing the guitar, listening to country music and working on his wood lathe, when he was not doing that, he was watching his favorite team the Patriot's win Super Bowls.
Dick was a kind, giving person would give you the shirt off his back. He loved to tell jokes and stories about when he was in the Coast Guard.
He is predeceased by his father Robert & Helen Workman. He is survived by his wife, Carol Workman, daughter Julie (Workman) Harris, Son-in- law Christopher Harris both of Annapolis, Maryland, and his brother Hal Workman of Concord, N.H.
Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Cremation Services. Online condolences may be sent to www.Balwincremation.com
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Richard Workman to: The Alzheimer's Association
By Mail: Alzheimer's Association
P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 (allocate donations to Central and North Florida Chapter Richard Workman) Online at: alz.org
OR The Edgewater Animal Shelter 605 Mango Drive Edgewater Fl, 32132 Online at: edgewateranimalshelter.org