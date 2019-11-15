Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Dale Bartlett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Phippsburg - On Monday, November 11, 2019, Richard D. Bartlett passed away at age 82. He was born in Plymouth NH to Woodrow and Jean (Newdorf) Bartlett on October 28, 1937. He leaves behind his wife Nancy (Ceriello) Bartlett, sons Rick of Kula, HI; Thomas (wife Darby) of LA, CA; daughter Elizabeth Lenes of Andover,MA; nine grandchildren, Ricky, Colin, Abigail, Shaylah, Lucas, Skyler Bartlett; Jordan, Jason, Hannah Lenes; great grandchildren, Juliet and Patrick Schuitt. Sisters Karen Carlson of Hopkinton, NH and Elaine Gibbons of NYC, NY. Nephews Robert Gibbons, Joshua Carlson, Michael and Steven Savage; nieces Lisa Cook and Kirsten Arendes.He received a BS degree in Civil Engineering/Land Surveying from New England College in 1963 and owned and operated a successful land surveying business in Concord NH for many years.He served on the boards of the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, Concord Hospital, Concord Group Insurance, and Concord Boys and Girls Club.Since his retirement, he and Nancy moved to their home in Small Point, Maine where he celebrated his 82nd birthday surrounded by his family. His request was that no funeral be held. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, grandfather, and husband.To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Memorial donations in his name to the Concord Boys and Girls Club are welcome.Boys & Girls Club55 Bradley St.Concord, NH 03301Attn: Chris Emond, CEO Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 15, 2019

