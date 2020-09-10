1/
Richard Davis
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Davis, 94, of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, at the Concord Hospital.

Richard was born on March 19, 1925 to Eva and Leon Davis in Waterville, ME. After graduating from Walpole High School in MA, he joined the U.S. Navy's Submarine Service where he served from 1945 to 1953 aboard the U.S.S. Sarda SS-488.

Following the Service, Richard attended Mitchell College In New London, CT where he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. The balance of his career was spent as a Design Engineer later retiring from GTE in Hillsborough, NH.

When Richard was not working, he enjoyed sailing and woodworking. Richard was also a past Grand Master for the Freemasons in Mystic, CT.

Richard is predeceased by his wife, Ruth Davis, of 49 years and survived by his 4 children, Yvonne Davis, Richard Davis, Ken Davis and Karl Davis, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his current wife, Leona Davis, of 22 years, and 4 step-sons, Paul Haines, Dan Haines, John Haines, and Richard Haines [deceased], 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

A private family service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association (NHVCA) in Boscawen, New Hampshire.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Boscawen
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved