Richard Davis, 94, of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, at the Concord Hospital.



Richard was born on March 19, 1925 to Eva and Leon Davis in Waterville, ME. After graduating from Walpole High School in MA, he joined the U.S. Navy's Submarine Service where he served from 1945 to 1953 aboard the U.S.S. Sarda SS-488.



Following the Service, Richard attended Mitchell College In New London, CT where he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. The balance of his career was spent as a Design Engineer later retiring from GTE in Hillsborough, NH.



When Richard was not working, he enjoyed sailing and woodworking. Richard was also a past Grand Master for the Freemasons in Mystic, CT.



Richard is predeceased by his wife, Ruth Davis, of 49 years and survived by his 4 children, Yvonne Davis, Richard Davis, Ken Davis and Karl Davis, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his current wife, Leona Davis, of 22 years, and 4 step-sons, Paul Haines, Dan Haines, John Haines, and Richard Haines [deceased], 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



A private family service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association (NHVCA) in Boscawen, New Hampshire.



