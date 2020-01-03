Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Schade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard E. Schade died in Cincinnati, OH on December 6, 2019. He was born in Concord, NH on March 12, 1944 and was the son of the late Gerhard and Louise Schade of Concord and Hopkinton.



Richard was predeceased by his first wife, Heike M.(Burbach) Schade, and is survived by his second wife, Julia Malkin Schade of Cincinnati.



He is survived by two daughters: Silke Schade of Nashville, TN and by Kristen Annen of Saarlouis, Germany and by his beloved grandchildren - Lily, Felix, Amelia and Sophia. Richard leaves behind three siblings: Gerhard Schade, Jr. of Mystic, CT, Inge Eddy of Contoocook, NH and Lucy Jackson of Stephentown, NY. Richard is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Richard attended public schools in Concord, graduated from St. Paul's School in 1962 and the University of NH in 1966. After serving as a US Army intelligence officer in both Germany and Vietnam, he received his PhD degree from Yale University in 1976. Richard was a professor of German Literature at the University of Cincinnati from 1975 until his retirement in 2015 and served in many professional capacities in the Cincinnati area, including as Honorary Consul for the Federal Republic of Germany from 1996 - 2012. Richard and his wife Heike spent many summers in NH, where they both taught at the St. Paul's School Advanced Studies Program in Concord. His family took every opportunity to be active residents of Hopkinton, a community where he and many relatives had well established roots. In recent years, Richard participated in and contributed to several programs sponsored by the Hopkinton Historical Society. A celebration of his life was held in Cincinnati in December 2019.



A memorial service in the Concord area will be scheduled for Richard Schade later in 2020. Gifts may be made in Richard's honor to the Advanced Studies Program / 325 Pleasant St. / Concord, NH 03301.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close