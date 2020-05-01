Richard Francis Longley (61) set sail on a new adventure after passing peacefully on April 27, 2020.



Born May 13, 1958 in Albany, NY, Richard's life was anything but boring. Adventurer, sailor, singer, gardener, world traveler, salesman, and proud father, Richard lived a robust life and brought tremendous joy and positive energy to our world.



While he wore many hats throughout this career, including stints as a realtor, UPS man, rock climbing instructor, singing telegram performer, and most recently as a home contractor, he was most passionate about his work in aviation equipment sales which allowed him to pursue his love for travel. He proudly visited all fifty states and explored dozens of countries all around the world, collecting, along with frequent flier miles, oddities and art from wherever he visited. Camping trips to St. John in the Virgin Islands was one of his annual highlights, where he was dubbed "Sandman" for the ornate sandcastles he would construct.



A lifelong and accomplished tenor, in the past years Richard sang with both the Concord Chorale and Portsmouth Pro Musica. More recently he became a member of the Boston CirclingSinging choir, loving the spontaneous and improvisational style, much akin to his personality. As a boy, Richard performed with the Berkshire Boys Choir and sang in the opening performance at the Kennedy Center conducted by Leonard Bernstein. He also liked to joke about the time when he was suspended in his last days of high school for riding a bicycle down the hallways of Bethlehem Central wearing only his choir robe.



A passionate sailor, many enjoyed warm evenings with Richard on the Lilly May, with a hoppy IPA or Jack & Ginger in hand. Relishing in the splendor of nature, he was particularly fond of hikes at Pawtuckaway State Park often exploring off the beaten path, and was also an avid gardener who loved to dig around in the dirt. Always having a warm and welcoming energy, Richard was often the first person to introduce himself at a party or event. He was also the kind of guy who would drop everything to help a friend or loved one in need. A hopeless romantic, Richard always found a way to make those he loved feel special and was truly a master of grand, yet intimate, gestures of love. Richard's final days were filled with love, laughter, joy, and lots of singing.



Richard was preceded in death by his brother, David; mother, Lillian, and father, John. He is succeeded by his partner, Judith Fairclough, Concord, NH; two daughters, Rebecca Longley Barsi (Christopher), Lee, NH; Julia Longley (Caleb), Austin, TX; their mother, Sarah (Delmar, NY); brothers, Robert (Sandy) Delmar, NY; Jim (Paris), Allen, TX; and granddogs Charlie and George. Richard was a "glass is half full" kind of guy who never took for granted the beauty of our world, and brought kindness and joy to all he met. A celebration of life will be planned for a date when it is safe for family and friends to come together once again. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are being collected at gf.me/u/xy5tyv.



