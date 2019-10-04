Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Frederick Oberman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard F. Oberman of Bow, NH, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday 29 September 2019. He was the husband of Joan Oberman of whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Richard "Dick" was born 11 March 1938 in Harrisburg, PA to the late William and A. Maria Oberman. He was the elder son of three, Ronald preceded him in death, and Roger lives in Barre, VT. Dick is an Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Dick was an avid golfer and member of the Beaver Meadow Golf Course. He could often be found playing a round of golf and enjoyed the company of friends. Grampy was an enthusiastic sports fan and loved watching his grandchildren play. Dick is survived by his spouse Joan, brother Roger, children Robert and wife Cindy, and Richard and wife Elizabeth. Beloved Grampy to Ryan, Kaylee, and Andy. A graveside service with military honors will be held on 25 October 2019 at 1200 at the State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. A gathering to celebrate Dick's life to follow at the Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord, NH. Memorial donations may be made to the Concord Hospice House or .

Richard F. Oberman of Bow, NH, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday 29 September 2019. He was the husband of Joan Oberman of whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Richard "Dick" was born 11 March 1938 in Harrisburg, PA to the late William and A. Maria Oberman. He was the elder son of three, Ronald preceded him in death, and Roger lives in Barre, VT. Dick is an Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Dick was an avid golfer and member of the Beaver Meadow Golf Course. He could often be found playing a round of golf and enjoyed the company of friends. Grampy was an enthusiastic sports fan and loved watching his grandchildren play. Dick is survived by his spouse Joan, brother Roger, children Robert and wife Cindy, and Richard and wife Elizabeth. Beloved Grampy to Ryan, Kaylee, and Andy. A graveside service with military honors will be held on 25 October 2019 at 1200 at the State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. A gathering to celebrate Dick's life to follow at the Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord, NH. Memorial donations may be made to the Concord Hospice House or . Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.