Richard G. Malfait of Loudon, died on April 23, 2019 at Concord Hospital. He was born in Penacook, the son of George and Ruth M. (Kelley) Malfait. He became a ward of the state at age 8 after the death of his father and mother's health declined, he was then brought up by his uncle and aunt, Martin N. and Doris E. (Kelley) Healey.



He was a resident of Loudon for over 60 years; a graduate of St. John's High School where he was the first World War II veteran to graduate; and attended New Hampshire College. He was a veteran of World War II, past commander of the American Legion Post 88, and life member of the . He also served as secretary of the Loudon's Firemen's Association; was a member of the Zoning Board; a ballot clerk; active in the Loudon Civil Defense and co-founder and president of the Loudon Historical Society. In 2010, he was awarded Loudon's Citizen of the Year.



He was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Concord where he served on the first Parish Council for 7 years under Father O'Leary; he also served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Carmelite Guild and belonged to the Council Knights of Columbus, and the Monsignor Buckley 4th degree assembly.



He worked for 35 years in the U.S. Postal Service, 5 of them in Penacook. He was active in the Postal Clerks' Union serving as president for 6 years and was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.



He owned and operated the Loudon Village Antique Shop for 38 years and was a member of the Antique Dealers Association; a member of the Train Collectors Association, the BMRR Historical Society, Boscawen Historical Society, and an avid collector of old toys and trains. He exhibited his collection of antique toys and trains throughout the area and opened his private museum to invited guests. He also sold real estate for Smith Real Estate, and was a Justice of the Peace. He was an enthusiastic member of the YMCA Hiking Group; and a member of Loudon Young at Heart.



Survivors include his wife, Joan (Messer); a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Lisa of Concord; a sister, Patricia Johnson of Manchester; two grandchildren, Ryan and Jessica of Concord; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his sister, Shirley Roberge.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrate Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Penacook. Waters Funeral Home, Concord, is in charge of the arrangements.

