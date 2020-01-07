Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Harriman Russ. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 21 Centre Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Richard "Dick" Harriman Russ of Concord passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, December 28, 2019.



Born in Wakefield, Mass on December 19, 1925. Richard was the son of Herman Elroy Russ and Nellie Lavinia (Freeto) Russ. When he was a very young child the family moved to Concord to their new home on Humphrey Street. Richard attended Concord schools. His first job was in the office at St. Paul's School.



Richard enjoyed walking, reading, attending auctions and yard sales. Also, watching older classic movies, and listening to big band music. He will be remembered by some as a Featured Writer of local interest articles for a local newspaper, Concord Shoppers News.



Richard and Mary Lou (Tinker) Russ were married for 68 Years. They were the proud parents of their daughter, Grace Elizabeth (Russ) Malaby.



Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Russ of Concord; daughter, Grace Malaby and her husband, Fred, of RI; two grandchildren, Jennifer Malaby Gruber and her husband, Carl of IL and Andrew Malaby and his wife, Heidi of VT; two Great-grandchildren, Katie Rosalee Gruber and Nicholas Daniel Gruber of IL.



Calling hours will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, N.H.



A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Centre Street, Concord, N.H.A private burial will be in the family lot at Blossom Hill Cemetery.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the St. Paul's Church Food Pantry, 21 Centre St, Concord, N.H.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

Mr. Richard "Dick" Harriman Russ of Concord passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, December 28, 2019.Born in Wakefield, Mass on December 19, 1925. Richard was the son of Herman Elroy Russ and Nellie Lavinia (Freeto) Russ. When he was a very young child the family moved to Concord to their new home on Humphrey Street. Richard attended Concord schools. His first job was in the office at St. Paul's School.Richard enjoyed walking, reading, attending auctions and yard sales. Also, watching older classic movies, and listening to big band music. He will be remembered by some as a Featured Writer of local interest articles for a local newspaper, Concord Shoppers News.Richard and Mary Lou (Tinker) Russ were married for 68 Years. They were the proud parents of their daughter, Grace Elizabeth (Russ) Malaby.Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Russ of Concord; daughter, Grace Malaby and her husband, Fred, of RI; two grandchildren, Jennifer Malaby Gruber and her husband, Carl of IL and Andrew Malaby and his wife, Heidi of VT; two Great-grandchildren, Katie Rosalee Gruber and Nicholas Daniel Gruber of IL.Calling hours will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, N.H.A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Centre Street, Concord, N.H.A private burial will be in the family lot at Blossom Hill Cemetery.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BennettFuneral.com for the Russ family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the St. Paul's Church Food Pantry, 21 Centre St, Concord, N.H.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close