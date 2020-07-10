Richard Henry Dragon, 82, passed away on Sunday, July 5th, after a brief illness. Dick was born in Concord in the early summer of 1938 to Leonard and Helen (Geary) Dragon. He lived and grew up in the Penacook area attending the Immaculate Conception School through eighth grade and then Penacook High School on Washington Street graduating with the Class of 1957.



Shortly after his marriage to his wife of 62 years, M. Gail (Capobianco) Dragon, they moved to Canterbury where they have lived for the past 59 years. Dick was a tool maker for General Electric in Hooksett where he worked for over 20 years before his retirement in 2000. Richard was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Penacook, the Knights of Columbus, and the Horace Chase Masonic Lodge in Penacook. He was a life member of the NRA and previously held memberships at Sunset Mountain Fish & Game Club and 20th Skeet Club where he loved shooting competition skeet. He was quite gifted at gunsmithing and woodworking with a lathe. He also loved spending time with friends, family and grandchildren.



Dick was predeceased by his parents as well as a brother, John Dragon of Youngstown, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Gail Dragon of Canterbury; his daughter, Catherine Swain and her husband Terrell of Pittsburg; his two sons, Michael Dragon and his wife Liberte of Warner; Benjamin Dragon, and his wife Sharon of Hooksett; his grandchildren, Adam, Joseph, Gregory, Benjamin Jr., Morgan and Elizabeth; twelve great-grandchildren; his sister, Maryann Chagnon of Barnstead; brother, Donald Dragon of Kapaa, Kauai, Hawaii; brother, Paul Dragon of Canterbury; as well as many friends and extended family.



The family wishes to thank friends and family for support during this time and hope people understand that due to the Covid-19 a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at the Immaculate Conception Church in Penacook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Immaculate Conception Church Food Pantry, 9 Bonney Street, Penacook, NH 03303.



