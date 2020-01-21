Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. "Rick" Pehrson. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 3 Hall Avenue Henniker , NH 03242 (603)-428-3215 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard John Pehrson, 73, of Bradford NH died January 21, 2020 in Boscawen, NH after a long illness.



He was born July 11, 1946 in Cambridge, MA, the second son of the late Chester and Evelyn (Dufour) Pehrson. Predeceased by his brother Thomas A. Pehrson, and nephews, Thomas C Pehrson and Jeffery Dahill.



Rick attended Arlington High School and Tech, and Northeastern University. He went on to a career in the electro-mechanical field, where he was lead man on several government projects during the Vietnam era. Later he became a foreman in the automotive department of the NYNEX Telephone Company, where he was employed for over 30 years of perfect attendance. He retired at age 49 to enjoy spending time with his grandson. Investigating Gettysburg as well as many other locations was a favorite for both of them.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years Susan (Dahill) Pehrson, two daughters, Marancy and Melaney; and his grandson Kyle Dunn, sister in-law Jackye Pehrson and niece Tina and nephews, Christopher, Steven, Daniel and Kevin, and several cousins and long-time friends.



His loving family will always remember his philosophies of work hard, find a job you like and you'll never have to work a day in your life, and best of all, keep the odds in your favor.



Rick also was a member of several organizations and groups over the years. One of his many interests took him around New England to abandoned sites. He belonged to the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges. The National Parks Association, the Telephone Pioneers of America, The Mount Vernon Association, and the DD "Romeos" a daily Coffee Klatch.



Calling hrs will be held Friday January 24, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home Henniker, NH.



A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10 am in St. Theresa Church in Henniker, NH.



Burial will be at a later date in Sunny Plain Cemetery, Bradford, NH.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.



For more log on to

