Canterbury-------- Richard "Ricky" John Dowling, Jr., 23, of North West Road passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.



Ricky was born on November 6, 1996 in Exeter, son to Richard, Sr. and Michelle (O'Leary) Dowling. He was a 2015 graduate of Coe Brown Northwood Academy. He ran cross country for the Coe Brown team and made varsity his first year. Ricky worked construction for many years and was highly skilled at designing and building hardscape patios, walkways, and retaining walls. Most recently he began working with his father building houses.



Ricky enjoyed snowboarding, skateboarding, snowmobiling, classic rock and metal music, vintage video games, and riding his 3 wheeler. He enjoyed spending time with his close friends and occasionally making his world famous corn-on-the-cob-grilled-cheese. He had a passion for collecting his favorite bands on vinyl and vintage video games and consoles, having an extensive collection of each. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He will be deeply missed by friends and family.



Ricky is survived by his loving parents, Richard and Michelle Dowling of Canterbury, his brother, Randy Dowling of Canterbury; his maternal grandmother, Marie Montville of Campton, Aunts Marie Stonis and Sondra Jones of Campton, and Leigh Montville of Waterville Valley, along with many very close cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2019 at 11:00am also at Bennett Funeral Home.



Burial will follow in the family lot at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

