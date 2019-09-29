Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard John Tanguay. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ the King Parish 72 S. Main Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard John Tanguay, 73, of Bow, NH passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a year and a half battle with brain cancer. Richard was born in Pawtucket, RI on May 29, 1946, the son of Roland and Viola Tanguay.



Richard was a family man and would do anything for the ones he loved. He never hesitated to drive hours in a day to spend time with family, whether it be his grandchildren, daughters, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles or his many nieces and nephews. He not only loved talking to and teasing his family, but his love of people made him an excellent salesman for many years. When his daughters were young, Richard was a member of the Bow Athletic Club where he volunteered his time coaching soccer, softball, and basketball. After his coaching days, you could see him on the sideline of many field hockey games cheering on his daughters, granddaughter and their teammates, always proceeding to share his expertise on the game with coaches and parents. He was an active and dedicated member of Christ the King Parish and served as an usher, often with his grandkids in tow after their Saturday night sleepovers. In recent years he was an active member on the planning board for the safety complex in Bow. From beginning to end, Richard approached life with the most positive attitude that no one could dampen. If he could pass just one thing on to all that knew him it would be his PMA (Positive Mental Attitude).



Members of his family include his wife of 52 years, Paulette (Landry) Tanguay; daughters, Kristin Harmon of Manasquan, NJ, Aimee and husband Dean Monterio of Pembroke, NH, Julie and husband Craig Boucher of Concord, NH. Grandchildren Taylor, DJ, Jack, Mason, Nolan and Nora. His siblings include Norman & Fran Tanguay, Paul Tanguay, Bill Tanguay, Terri Malo, Danny & Kathy Tanguay, Eileen and Al Lemoi, Janet and Jeff White, Joanne and George Varjabedian., and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents Roland and Viola Tanguay of Pawtucket, RI.



Richard attended the University of Rhode Island where he studied engineering and competed on the wrestling team. He married Paulette (Landry) in 1967 and joined the Army Reserves in 1968 as a Medic. They moved to Bow, NH in 1978 where they lived happily ever after.



Visiting hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH Thursday, October 3rd from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday, October 4th at 10AM at Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main Street, Concord, NH, with a committal service to follow at Evan's Cemetery Concord, NH. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Richard's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brain Cancer Research, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 or Concord Hospital Trust, Payson Center, 250 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

