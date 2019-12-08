Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Clark. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Memorial service Following Services Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Richard grew up in Concord and worked at the Rumford Press. He went to the School of Cosmetology and was a hair dresser for over 20 years.



Richard was also a visually impaired artist and had many of his works on display. His works won him blue ribbons at several exhibits.



He loved working outside in his garden, had a huge soft spot for animals, especially their cats and dogs that he and his wife Linda shared. He spent many hours poolside and listening to the music from his cabana while sitting outside enjoying evenings with family and friends at their fire pit.



Richard leaves his wife of 55 years, Linda (Moore) Clark of Loudon, NH. Members of his family include his brothers, Shirley Lyle Clark, Jr. and his wife, Beverly of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Arthur Clark of Contoocook, NH, Butch Clark and partner, Barbara of Loudon NH; sisters, Marie Johnson of Concord, NH and Justine Angus with partner, Roy of Brookline, NH; brother-in-law, David Angus of Concord, NH; sister-in-law, Joanne Sharp of Boscawen, NH and many nieces, nephews and good friends.



A calling hour will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, with a memorial service immediately following.



Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise lane Chichester, NH 03258.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

