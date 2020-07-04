1/1
Richard L. Morrill
Richard L. Morrill, 96, of Concord passed peacefully with his loving family by his side on July 1, 2020. Richard was born on July 30, 1923 to the late Edwin Morrill and the late Georgiana Morrill (Fournier). Richard went to school in Penacook and proudly served in the Army during World War II. After the military Richard returned home to Concord and went to work as an auto mechanic at Banks Chevrolet where he worked for 51 years. For his decades of faithful service, they gave him his own work shed. If Richard wasn't working on cars at work, he could be found working on cars at his home. In addition to automobiles he enjoyed gardening, camping and snowmobiling with his friends and family. He was a member of the Concord Lodge of Elks and Brothers of the Bush. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife Eunice Morrill. He is survived and will be missed by his large extended family; his companion of 17 years Phyllis Doyle of Concord, his son Richard Morrill II and his wife Kathy of Concord, his two grandsons; Richard L Morrill III and his partner Terry Reed of Concord, Robert A. Morrill and his wife Marat of Bow. His five great-grandchildren; David, Debra, Jacob, Rebecca and Richard IV, three great great-grandchildren; Hadley, Brayden and Richard V. Calling hours will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 172 King Street in Boscawen on Thursday July 9th from 9 to 1030 am with a service to follow in the chapel. Burial Services will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Concord.



Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
