Richard (Dick) Jones was born on July 25, 1940 and died on August 27, 2020. Dick was the son of Paul S. and Marion T. Jones of Webster. He graduated from Simonds Free High School in Warner NH in 1959 and then entered the Army. Dick married his high school sweetheart, Martha Houston of Contoocook, and raised two children. He built their first home in Contoocook but then moved his family to Henniker for his job. He worked for Public Service of NH for 38 years. While in Henniker he was a Scout Master with the Daniel Webster Council and took scouts to National Jamborees in both the United States and Canada. He was also a member of the Odd Fellows and a 63-year member of the Grange. After moving to Sunapee he became active in the Lake Sunapee snowmobile club where he was a trail master and continued volunteering for the Boy Scouts as Scout Master. He was also a member of the Northeast Massey Collectors Club and collected hit and miss engines and Massey Harris tractors. He was an active member of the Precision Valley Fish and Game Association, the Grafton County Fish and Game club and an NRA certified instructor. Dick enjoyed cooking and for many years volunteered for the Webster Church Booth at the Hopkinton Fair. He is predeceased by his wife of 42 years. He leaves behind his daughter and son in law, Sharon and Sean Williamson of Newbury and their children Samuel and Steven as well as his son and daughter in law Robert and Zina Jones of Newport and their children Caitlin and Bryce. Two brothers Allan Jones of Webster and David Jones of Contoocook. A graveyard service will be held at the Corser Hill Cemetery in Webster, NH at 10 AM on the morning of September 4, 2020. All are welcome to attend. The family requests that guest wear masks and practice social distancing at the service. There will not be a reception after the service.
