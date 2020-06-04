Mr. Richard M. Crowley, Sr., 80, a lifelong resident of Franklin, passed away at Concord Hospital on June 2, 2020 with his family at his side.
He was born in Franklin on April 1, 1940 the son of Martin A. "Babe" Crowley and Mary Rose Brassard. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked for his father's business, M. A. Crowley Trucking, for many years until he became Co-owner in 1981.He spent his life working at M.A. Crowley Trucking and always made himself available to help anyone in need.
He was best known for his sense of humor, giving nature, and incredible work ethic.
To say he was always on the move would be an understatement. When not working at the Trucking Company, he could often be found working on various projects, including the stone wall behind his home that he took tremendous pride in.
Dickie especially loved spending time with his wife, 4 children, and six grandchildren.
Whether he was playing practical jokes, building larger than life slip-n-slides, filling his grandchildren's pockets with rocks or just enjoying the moment, he always had a way of making you laugh.
Family members include his wife of 53 years, Mary (Beach) Crowley, four children, Pamela Crowley of Franklin, Kandi (Crowley) Iberger and her husband Frank of Northfield, Richard Crowley, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Franklin, and April Crowley of Claremont, six grandchildren, Kyle and Alex Sims, Nicholas Beaudin, Russell Crowley, and Payton and Tanner Crowley, a sister, Catherine Contigiani of Gilford, and nieces and nephews.
There are no visiting hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be held at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish, 110 School St., Franklin, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10 am.
Private burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Mr. Crowley may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Children's Hospital at Dartmouth, 1 Medical Center Dr., Lebanon, NH 03766.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with services and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
He was born in Franklin on April 1, 1940 the son of Martin A. "Babe" Crowley and Mary Rose Brassard. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked for his father's business, M. A. Crowley Trucking, for many years until he became Co-owner in 1981.He spent his life working at M.A. Crowley Trucking and always made himself available to help anyone in need.
He was best known for his sense of humor, giving nature, and incredible work ethic.
To say he was always on the move would be an understatement. When not working at the Trucking Company, he could often be found working on various projects, including the stone wall behind his home that he took tremendous pride in.
Dickie especially loved spending time with his wife, 4 children, and six grandchildren.
Whether he was playing practical jokes, building larger than life slip-n-slides, filling his grandchildren's pockets with rocks or just enjoying the moment, he always had a way of making you laugh.
Family members include his wife of 53 years, Mary (Beach) Crowley, four children, Pamela Crowley of Franklin, Kandi (Crowley) Iberger and her husband Frank of Northfield, Richard Crowley, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Franklin, and April Crowley of Claremont, six grandchildren, Kyle and Alex Sims, Nicholas Beaudin, Russell Crowley, and Payton and Tanner Crowley, a sister, Catherine Contigiani of Gilford, and nieces and nephews.
There are no visiting hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be held at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish, 110 School St., Franklin, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10 am.
Private burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Mr. Crowley may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Children's Hospital at Dartmouth, 1 Medical Center Dr., Lebanon, NH 03766.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with services and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 4, 2020.