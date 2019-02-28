Richard (Dick) Maurice Pennock, Age 80, passed Tuesday February the 26th at Concord Hospital. Dick was born in Littleton, NH, son of late Maurice and Esther (Sweet) Pennock. Dick was a graduate of Penacook High School. He was so very proud to have served his country in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Washburn. He had a distinguished, long and full career as a Glazier working for many years at Adams Glass and Granite State Glass. Dick enjoyed day trips with his wife and daughter throughout New Hampshire photographing the scenery and covered bridges along the way, while sharing the pride and love of his work accomplishments performed throughout the state. He was an avid racing fan and enjoyed time on lake Winnipesaukee for many years.
He is survived by his daughter; Anne Graham and her husband Shawn, a brother; Robert Pennock and his wife Susan, a sister; Shari Lemeris and her husband John, and a brother in law; David Sandoe.
He was predeceased by his sister; Lila Sandoe.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday March 4 from 11-1 PM at the Waters Funeral Home 50 South Main St. Concord.
Funeral services will follow at 1 PM in the chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Blossom Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to CRVNA 30 Pillsbury St., Concord NH 03301 or to a Veterans organization of ones choice.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 28, 2019