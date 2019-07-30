Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Richie" McLaughlin. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 3 Hall Avenue Henniker , NH 03242 (603)-428-3215 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Richie" McLaughlin, 63, longtime resident of Henniker, NH passed suddenly on July 26, 2019.



He was born on March 14, 1956 in Manchester, NH a son of William McLaughlin and Beverley (Langevin) Cuchetti. Richie is predeceased by his brother, William McLaughlin and his niece, Lauren McLaughlin. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy of 30 years, sons Oliver and Maxwell and his niece Melanie.



Richard was a master carpenter who loved his craft, a graduate of West High School in Manchester, NH and was the owner of Mac-4 Hire. Richie lived life to the fullest and enjoyed time with family and friends and the simple things in life.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the family home, 388 Western Ave, Unit 4, Henniker, NH. Following cremation burial will be private for the family.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to NH Suicide Prevention, 85 North State Street, Concord, NH 03301.



Holt - Woodbury Funeral Home of Henniker and Hillsboro is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit

Richard "Richie" McLaughlin, 63, longtime resident of Henniker, NH passed suddenly on July 26, 2019.He was born on March 14, 1956 in Manchester, NH a son of William McLaughlin and Beverley (Langevin) Cuchetti. Richie is predeceased by his brother, William McLaughlin and his niece, Lauren McLaughlin. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy of 30 years, sons Oliver and Maxwell and his niece Melanie.Richard was a master carpenter who loved his craft, a graduate of West High School in Manchester, NH and was the owner of Mac-4 Hire. Richie lived life to the fullest and enjoyed time with family and friends and the simple things in life.SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the family home, 388 Western Ave, Unit 4, Henniker, NH. Following cremation burial will be private for the family.In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to NH Suicide Prevention, 85 North State Street, Concord, NH 03301.Holt - Woodbury Funeral Home of Henniker and Hillsboro is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close