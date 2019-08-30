Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Richard Newcomb. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM First Congregational Church Hopkinton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Richard Newcomb DMD, 79 passed away on August 26th, 2019. He was born September 26, 1939 in Braintree, MA. Son of Guy Newcomb and Emma Florence Ossinger, Richard grew up in Braintree, MA; graduating from Braintree High School in 1957. He attended Tufts University and was a member of the 1961 graduating class where he went on to receive his DMD in 1965 from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine.



For nearly 40 years Richard had one of the most successful dental practices serving Concord, NH and its surrounding communities. He was loved by not only his patients but his co-workers alike.



Richard loved spending time with his family, spending summers at his lake house and frequenting Cape Cod. He was an avid rower, sailor and biker and had a great love for the outdoors. He touched many lives and was loved by all, he will be sorely missed.



Richard is survived by his wife Sally Newcomb. He also leaves behind his two children, daughter Kimberly and her husband Michael Gleason, and son Russell Newcomb. Richard has six grandchildren he leaves behind. Brett Gleason and wife Eleanor, Nicole Bryant and husband Jason, Christina Gleason, Ashley Gleason-Swett and husband Frank, Matthew Gleason and wife Lucia and Richard Newcomb. Richard had ten great grandchildren, Michael, Alexis, Ashlyn, Sophia, Jace, Isabella, Luke, Chatham, Zoe and Brooks. Richard also leaves behind his nieces Pamela Lake and Laurel Brown, and nephews Steven Brown, Richard Brown and the late David Brown.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton, NH from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to The First Congregational Church Renovation Fund.

