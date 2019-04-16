- Richard "Dick" George Potter, 47, died at Concord Hospital, on New Year's Day 2019 from complications of Pneumonia.
Dick was born on November 15, 1971 to Robert L. Potter Sr. and Nancy (Sanborn) Potter.
Dick leaves behind his mother, Nancy Potter; a brother, Robert L. Potter Jr; two sisters, Joan Riel and Janet Breton and all their families. He also leaves behind his loving dog Willow, as well as all of his Easter Seals supporters. Dick is predeceased by his father, Robert L. Potter Sr., and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00am at the Lower Gilmanton Baptist Church, Route 107, Gilmanton , NH.
A party for Dick will follow the service at the family farm on Potter Road, Gilmanton, NH.
For those who wish the family suggest memorial donations in Dick's name be made to the Easter Seals of New Hampshire, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 16, 2019