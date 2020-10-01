Richard Racine, 87 of Swanzey, formerly of Florida, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Applewood Nursing Home in Winchester following a period of declining health.
Born on February 6, 1933 in Concord, NH; he was the son of the late Oliver and Dorothy (Moody) Racine.
Richard worked for many years as a salesman for Bisk Total Tape until his retirement. He enjoyed watching Nascar and had several favorite drivers, boating with his buddies on Lake Okeechobee in FL, and watching football.
He is survived by his son, Richard Racine, II, daughters, Deana Richards of NH, Jennifer Niuman of IL and Christina Coole, brother, Robert Racine of NC as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com