Mr. Richard T. "Butch" LaFond, 92, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Butch was born on March 9, 1928, the son of the late Alphonse and Corrine (Paquette) LaFond. He was raised and educated in Hooksett where he spent his childhood days. He enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during World War II.
On June 2, 1948, he married his beloved Glorie (Henry) and spent the rest of his life in Pembroke.
Butch spent many years working for Duracrete Block Co. where he served as Assistant Manager. He was the owner of Bomont Excavators and also worked as a dozer operator for Atom Contracting. He went on to work for General Electric, where he retired in 1994. Never one to sit still, he continued to operate dozers for Plourde Sand & Gravel throughout his retirement.
Butch and Glorie were faithful communicants of St. John the Baptist Parish in Allenstown. He enjoyed riding around on his tractor and it became tradition that he be the first recipient of the town's Facility Permit every year. His smile and happy demeanor will be missed by all.
In addition to his parents and his wife of over 70 years, Butch was predeceased by his sisters, Marcelle Lambert and Blanche Pichette as well as his four brothers, Maurice, Roland, Leo and Gerald.
Butch is survived by his daughter, Glorie Anne Jacob and her husband Louis of Pembroke, his granddaughter, Kathy Lavoie and her husband Steve of Allenstown, his two great grandchildren, Miles and Teresa Lavoie as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19th from 10 to 11 A.M. in Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St. in Hooksett. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. Services will conclude with burial at Head Cemetery in Hooksett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Butch's memory may be sent to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301, the St. John the Baptist Restoration Fund 10 School St. Allenstown, NH 03275 or simply have an ice cream in his honor! Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com