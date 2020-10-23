1/1
Richard W. Huntley
Richard W. Huntley, 95, of Weare, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Merrill, ME on July 25, 1925 the son of Irvin and Ina (Galison) Huntley.

Mr. Huntley entered the US Army in January of 1945 where he proudly served his country until November of 1946. Two days after Japan surrendered, he arrived as part of the occupation force and toured both bomb sites, Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Richard received an Army of Occupation Medal, Asiatic Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Mr. Huntley lived in Haverhill, MA for over 50 years where he was employed as the Supervisor of the Hale Hospital Laundry. He was an active member of Riverside Assembly of God, Methuen, serving as a Deacon and participated in the Senior Link Bible Study, Andover. Mr. Huntley enjoyed his grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and walks along the ocean.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Ruth (Newell) Huntley; sisters, Elizabeth, Ruby, Marietta, Gladys and a brother, Delbert.

Members of his family include a daughter, Ruth Ann Goldthwaite and her husband, Paul of Atkinson, NH; two sons, Rev. Richard W. Huntley and his wife, Deborah of Bow, NH, Duane Huntley and his wife, Phyllis of Concord, NH; seven grandchildren, Shawn, Melissa and Laura Goldthwaite, Kristina A. Mitchell, Sarah Strycharz, Jessica and Matthew Huntley; 12 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-laws, Ethel Hamilton, and Florence Newell.

A Calling hour will take place at Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Rd Derry, NH, on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM immediately followed by a funeral service at Calvary Bible Church with a Mercy Meal to follow. A committal service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, E. Broadway Haverhill, MA on Friday, October 23 at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Crossroads Community Church, 6 Branch Londonderry Turnpike East, Bow NH 03304.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Richard W. Huntley.



Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 23, 2020.
