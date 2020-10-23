1/1
Richard W. Huntley
Richard W. Huntley, 95, of Weare passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Merrill, ME on July 25, 1925 the son of Irvin and Ina (Galison) Huntley.

A Calling hour will take place at Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Rd Derry, NH, on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM immediately followed by a funeral service at Calvary Bible Church with a Mercy Meal to follow. A committal service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, E. Broadway Haverhill, MA on Monday, October 26 at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Crossroads Community Church, 6 Branch Londonderry Turnpike East, Bow NH 03304.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Richard W. Huntley.



Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Calvary Bible Church
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Calvary Bible Church
OCT
23
Committal
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
