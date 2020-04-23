Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick Heck. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Rick Heck, 63 of Pembroke peacefully passed away at his home.



He was born and raised in Melrose, MA to George R. Heck Jr. and Gladys (Thomson) Heck on December 5, 1956. He also spent a lot of his childhood in Sanford, Maine. His family moved to New Hampshire in 1972 and they lived in Concord as well as Tilton. Rick then moved to Pembroke in 1979.



Rick received his GED and educated himself in automotive as well as electronics. Later he went on to take Sound & Studio recording classes in Boston.



He worked for many years at both Sprague Electric, State of N.H. & Concord Gardens.



Ricks true passion in life was music. He was a self-taught musician, song writer and would preform at local establishments. Some would think he was quiet or shy, but on stage he shined, which was truly a joy to see! Rick also enjoyed boating, the ocean, working on cars, electronics and philosophy. He was a non-conformist and stood by his convictions. Rick was a kind, sensitive, caring friend and would lend a hand to anyone.



Rick is survived by his sister, Diane Heck of Hooksett, and many second cousins, including Laurie Turkington Mahoney, Ken and Steve Turkington.



Donations may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Research Department, D.S. at 125 Nashua Street, Suite 504, Boston MA 02114 or online at



"I look not to find the answers but to find out the questions."- R. Heck



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a private burial will be held at a later date in Everett, MA. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

