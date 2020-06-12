HOOKSETT - Ricky L. "Rick" Morton, 63, of Hooksett, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on January 21, 1957 in Caribou, ME, he was the son of the late Forrest Wellman Morton and Lenora A. (Lagassie) Reid.
Rick was employed for the last 30 years by Grappone Honda as the parts manager and he enjoyed his community involvement while working there. In his younger years, he coached baseball and soccer for his sons. He was a true New England Patriots and Nascar fan, always rooting for Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. An avid traveler, he also enjoyed fishing and camping.
Besides his parents, Rick was predeceased by his son, Joshua Morton who passed in January 2020, his best friend, Trache (his Pitbull) and his two sisters, Sylvia Nichols and Gayle Morton.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Hardy) Morton with whom he shared 43 years of marriage, daughter, Christie (Morton) Rice and her husband Brian of Pembroke, son, Justin Morton and his wife Brandi of Laconia, brother, John Reid and his wife Kathy of Vermont, grandchildren, Amber Rice, Ashley Rice, Lydia Medeiros, Lorelai Rice, Brookelyn Rice, Damien King, Keyara Morton, Kaydin Morton and Joshua Morton, Jr., his favorite niece, Jill Abbott, brothers-in-laws, Herve Hardy of Manchester, Ernest Hardy and his wife Wendy of Concord and Patrick Ryerson and his wife Teresa of Allenstown, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his Grappone family.
A Celebration of Rick's life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke. Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, attendees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ricky's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive #110, Bedford, NH 03110. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
Born on January 21, 1957 in Caribou, ME, he was the son of the late Forrest Wellman Morton and Lenora A. (Lagassie) Reid.
Rick was employed for the last 30 years by Grappone Honda as the parts manager and he enjoyed his community involvement while working there. In his younger years, he coached baseball and soccer for his sons. He was a true New England Patriots and Nascar fan, always rooting for Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. An avid traveler, he also enjoyed fishing and camping.
Besides his parents, Rick was predeceased by his son, Joshua Morton who passed in January 2020, his best friend, Trache (his Pitbull) and his two sisters, Sylvia Nichols and Gayle Morton.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Hardy) Morton with whom he shared 43 years of marriage, daughter, Christie (Morton) Rice and her husband Brian of Pembroke, son, Justin Morton and his wife Brandi of Laconia, brother, John Reid and his wife Kathy of Vermont, grandchildren, Amber Rice, Ashley Rice, Lydia Medeiros, Lorelai Rice, Brookelyn Rice, Damien King, Keyara Morton, Kaydin Morton and Joshua Morton, Jr., his favorite niece, Jill Abbott, brothers-in-laws, Herve Hardy of Manchester, Ernest Hardy and his wife Wendy of Concord and Patrick Ryerson and his wife Teresa of Allenstown, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his Grappone family.
A Celebration of Rick's life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke. Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, attendees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ricky's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive #110, Bedford, NH 03110. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 12, 2020.