Rita A. Latham, 91, of Concord, died with her family by her side at Presidential Oaks Nursing Home on February 22, 2020, after a period of failing health. She was born on January 20, 1929 in Concord, NH. She grew up in Hooksett.



Rita graduated from Concord High School in 1947. She pursued a nursing degree from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing in MA, and began her career in Worcester.



She worked as a Registered Nurse at Placer County Hospital in Auburn, CA. and at Concord Hospital, in NH. For many years she worked as a nursing supervisor at McKerly's Nursing Home, and in 1992 opened the first Adult Medical Day Care center in NH where she worked for nearly 20 years.



After retirement she continued to do private duty for the elderly. Rita married Richard C. Latham in 1964, they were married for 55 years.



She is survived by her husband, and her 5 children: Karen Nelson Keeler (Michael), Robyn Nelson Delmonico (John), Heidi Nelson Fyfe (Timothy), Jennifer (Latham) Makris (Christopher), Richard Latham Jr., grandchildren: Alexander Fyfe, Hanna (Fyfe) Judd (Michael), Basil Makris, Quinn Makris, Kent Keeler, Nicholas Delmonico, Emma Delmonico and great granddaughter, Charlotte Judd.



A private burial ceremony will be held at a later date. Our family can't express enough, our appreciation for the love and care Rita received from the entire staff at Presidential Oaks.



Donations in memory of Rita may be made to the , 2 Wall St. Manchester, NH 03101 or

