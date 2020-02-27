Rita C. Berard, age 82, of Granite Ave, passed away on February 17, 2020 at CRVNA Hospice House.



She was born in Concord, NH the daughter of the late Leo D. and Josephine (Pelillo) Berard. She worked as a banker for over 40 years. After retiring, she independently contracted work for Ocean Bank and Northway Bank. She was a member of the Carmelite Guild, and the Catholic Daughters of America Margaret K. Desmont Court 167.



A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Christ the King Church with burial in the Calvary Cemetery in Concord.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Carmelite Monastery, 275 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.



The Waters Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.

