On the afternoon of Wednesday May 22, 2019, this world lost a beautiful ray of sunshine, Rita



L. (Cherrette) Hodgman. Born May 27, 1933 in Manchester, NH. She was adopted and brought



up by a wonderful family, the Cherrette's. A graduate of Concord High School, class of 1951.



Marrying her high school sweetheart Frank W. Hodgman Jr. September 19, 1953 then raising 4



sons together. She worked for the City of Concord for 35 years retiring in February of 1994,



and still remained friends with the "city hall gang". Rita loved people, young and old, chatting



with her grade school classmates, Anita (Constant) Johnson of Glendale, CA, Shirley (Houston)



Hatton of Wolfboro, NH and Lilian Lafond of Hooksett, NH or traveling with her sister, Mary F



Temple and best friend Leona (Chase) Nelson. She loved country music, dancing and traveling.



Some of her favorite places to visit were Boothbay Harbor, ME, Lake George and Thousand



Island, NY as well as their voyage to Branson, MO and country music tour to Nashville, TN.



Rita was a matriarch, living true to her philosophy on life "Don't dwell on things you can't change.



If you can make it better, do so and move on." Always leaving her door open to anyone needing a



place to lay their head, an un-bias ear, and a ride or possibly bail. Be it a Sunday dinner or



celebrating a holiday, feasts were made plentiful, happily awaiting a straggler or 3 and any that



didn't have a place to go. Having a houseful was routine, that's when she shined the brightest,



and in fact many referred to her as "ma".



She is survived by her last remaining son Douglas W. Hodgman of Bow, NH, her brother-in-law



and his wife Donald E and Georgia Hodgman of Elloree, SC, sister-in-law Beverly Christian of



Sparks, NV.



She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Frank W. Hodgman, her sister Mary F. Temple



and sons David L. Hodgman, Frank (Yogi) III Hodgman and James (Dexter) Hodgman. She had



many nieces and nephews and will be missing by so many more.



In lieu of flowers her wish was to have donations made to or St Jude's



Children's Hospital.



Calling hours will be at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St, Concord, NH on Wednesday



May 29, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. There will be a memorial service Thursday May 30, 2019



at Waters Funeral home at 11:00am with burial immediately following at Blossom Hill Cemetery.

