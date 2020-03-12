Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita P. Annicchiarico. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Rita P. Annicchiarico died peacefully at CRVNA Hospice House on March 8, 2020 surrounded by her family.



She was born on February 23, 1930 in St. Albans, VT to Frank and Lucille (LaBounty) Guilbault. She was raised there with her siblings, Francis, Dorothy and Charles. Rita graduated from St Mary's High School in 1948, and then attended Bishop deGoesbriand Memorial Hospital (now UVM Medical Center), where she earned her nursing degree in 1951. It was on one of her affiliations that she met Joseph Annicchiarico. Joe and Rita were married at St Mary's Church in St. Albans, VT in October of 1952. They spent their entire married lives together in Concord, NH where they raised their 6 children.



Rita's career as an RN included private duty nursing, as well as a nurse at the former Centennial Home. Her love of taking care of those around her was apparent in everything she did. Every person who she met, she gave fully of herself with kindness, compassion and without judgment.



Rita's faith was very important to her, being a life-long Catholic. She attended St. Peter's Church in Concord for many years. Most recently she attended Christ the King Parish. She was a Eucharistic Minister until she was in her 80's.



Rita was devoted to her family, always present for each member in whatever they were doing. She attended every concert, game or event that she could. Her pride was genuine.



Her family includes her children, Michael (Sharie) of Concord, David (Lynn) of Concord, Peter (Nancy) of Concord, Linda (Otis) Moulton of Concord, Richard (Mary) of Nashua and Gina of



Concord. It also includes her grandchildren, Tony, DJ, Topher, Jessica (Josh), Joseph (Risa), Lindsay, Leah, Alan and Vincent, and 3 great-grandchildren, Harper, Will and Elijah. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, as well as all of her siblings and granddaughter, Katherine.



She leaves behind a large community of friends for whom she gave her time and love. She will be sorely missed!!!



Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Parish Church, 72 South Main St., Concord on Friday, March 20, at 10 A.M. A committal service will follow at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St. Concord.



If desired, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, or the Charitable Fund, Christ the King Church.



In her honor, please treat someone with thoughtful kindness.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

