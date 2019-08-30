Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Gabriel Parish (formerly St. Paul Parish) 110 School Street Franklin , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marblehead, MA - Rita T. Novak, 93, formerly of Franklin, NH, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 at the Lafayette Rehabilitation Facility, Marblehead, MA. Born in Franklin, NH on March 10, 1926, Rita was the daughter of the late Rosario and Aurore Robichaud. She graduated from St. Mary School and with the Franklin High School Class of 1944. Upon graduation, Rita worked as a supervisor at New England Telephone Company and, later, as a bookkeeper for many years at the former M.A. Crowley Trucking Co. in Franklin. Following a brief retirement, she returned to work as a bed maker for the Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen, NH. Rita was honored as Employee of the Year in 2003 and retired in 2011 at the age of 85 after 15 years of devoted service. Rita was a communicant of St. Paul Parish, Franklin, and an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Annie Nesmith. She was predeceased by her husband, Adam V. Novak in 1974. In addition, she was predeceased by her brothers, Roger and Robert, and her sister, Florence Pastuszak. Rita is survived by her loving children, Carol Gleason and her husband, Dr. William Gleason of Marblehead, MA, and Jean Mellott of Newmarket, NH; two grandchildren, Stephen Gleason and his wife, Rhonda, Swampscott, MA, and Caroline Mellott of Newmarket, NH; and, two great-grandchildren, Colin and Clara Gleason. She is also survived by her sisters Cecile Clarenbach, Brecksville, OH, Margaret Cilley and Joan Shanelaris both of Franklin, and her brother, Al Robichaud, Concord, MA, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin Street, Franklin, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 10 am at St. Gabriel Parish (formerly St. Paul Parish), 110 School Street, Franklin, NH.



Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Franklin, NH.



Donations in memory of Rita may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490,



Franklin, NH 03235.



For an online guestbook, please visit

