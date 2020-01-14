Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Chasse. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary





Mr. Robert A. Chasse, 87, of Pembroke, passed away unexpectedly at Concord Hospital after a brief illness on January 12, 2020.Born in Lewiston, Maine, Robert was the son of the late Romeo and Jeannette Chasse. He was raised and educated in Lewiston and was a graduate of Falmouth High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict.Prior to his retirement, Bob was the owner of Prime Meats in Hooksett. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking and taking care of his yard.He was predeceased by his wife, Maureen P. (French) Chasse and his siblings, Ronny, Randy and Cheryl.He is survived by his three children: Michael Chasse and his wife Roxan of Epsom, Marc Chasse and his wife Susan of Manchester and Pam Chasse and her husband Neal Cornwell of Concord; his grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher Chasse, Ashley Proulx and Kristen Morse; great grandchildren, Caleb and Amelia; his niece, Meredith Gant; his nephew, Jonathan Kolbe and his longtime partner, Patricia Bobblis.In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 14, 2020

