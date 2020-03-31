Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Bob" Hutchins. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Robert A. "Bob" Hutchins, 65, of Epsom, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 29, 2020 after a period of declining health.



Born in Rochester, Bob was the son of Evelyn R. (Chase) Hutchins and the late Fay A. Hutchins. He was raised and educated in Pembroke and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy. He resided in Pembroke for most of his life before moving to his home in Epsom in 1979.



Bob partnered with his brother and founded D & K Construction, which they operated for 25 years. He later worked as a construction worker for the Town of Epsom Highway Department.



An avid outdoorsman, Bob enjoyed boating and sailing, riding motorcycles, fishing, camping and building things.



In addition to his father, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Balder.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two children: David Hutchins of Clarks Hill, SC and Kimberly Mahan and her husband David of Rogersville, AL; his two grandchildren, Logan and Caleb; and his siblings: Cheryl Hutchins of Manchester, Ronald Hutchins and his wife Robin of Dover, Shirley Lafrazia of Suncook and Peter Hutchins of Hillsboro.



In accordance with his wishes and in adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later time to be announced. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

