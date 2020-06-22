Robert "Rob" A. Sprague died peacefully at The Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care on June 21, 2020 in Lebanon, NH at the age of 64, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Rob was born in New London, NH to Ann Marie and Gerald Sprague, Sr.
He attended New London Elementary school and graduated from Kearsarge Regional High School in 1973.
He married Constance Powers, in 1992.
Rob lived in the New London and surrounding area, a previous employee of Labsphere Inc, a long time employee of The Sharon Group, and most recently at Avian Technologies, LLC and Village Sports.
His family remember him as a kind, patient, fun-loving, supportive and adventurous brother, husband, step-dad and Grampa, who hated cheese. He faced cancer with his usual, never-ending sense of humor.
Rob loved time with family and friends, traveling, and trying new activities and sports. He enjoyed motorcycles, biking, hiking, rock and ice climbing, skiing, kayaking, golf, disc golf, and, most recently, curling. However, his favorite activity was spending time with his grandchildren; they were his pride and joy. With a welcoming smile on his face, he was a generous individual, who was always willing to lend a hand or help a friend. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Rob is predeceased by his parents, Ann Marie and Gerald Sprague of New London.
Surviving family members include his wife, Connie; Connie's daughter whom he loved like his own, Kimberly Cheever (husband Timothy Cheever), grandchildren, Caroline & Derek all of Wethersfield, CT, brothers Gerald Jr (Donna) of Chandler, AZ, and Philip (Donna) of Danbury, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care or The Norris Cotton Cancer Center at DHMC, both at One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 22, 2020.