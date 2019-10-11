Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert B. Lessels. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert B. Lessels, 89, died October 2, 2019. He was born December 5, 1929 in Concord, NH. The son of Clarence and Marjorie (Hammond) Lessels.



Robert graduated from Concord High School in 1947. Following high school, he attended Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, graduating in 1950. He went on the maiden voyage of the SS Excalibur and in 1954 as part of his service in the Naval Reserve he served as LT/JG on the USS O'Hare as Chief Engineer. After leaving the Navy he worked as a Nuclear Test Engineer until he was hired by the State of NH, Public Utilities Commission as a Water Engineer where he worked until his retirement.



Robert was a loving husband to two women in his life. He loved is daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all his heart. He was so proud of his grandchildren, he was a big part of their lives growing up. When he retired he found more time to enjoy riding his Honda Goldwing motorcycle and taking care of his home and small farm. He was also an avid New England Patriots fan.



Robert predeceased by his first wife Yvonne T. (Jean), his parents, his brothers Norval Lessels and David Lessels, his sister's Margaret (Lessels) Guilmette and Marjorie Lessels.



He is survived by his wife Rosemary (Judy), his daughters Deborah Gagne and Alan of Port Charlotte, Joanne Thomas and Greg of Apopka, FL, Lorianne Bousquet and Richard of Pittsfield, NH, Carianne Good and John of Acworth, GA and Michelle Hammond and Scott of Canterbury, NH. Grandchildren Rachel Ainsley and Steve Monument, CO, Derek Smith and Stephanie of Monument, CO, Jeremy Gagne and Ai of Honolulu, HI, Jennifer Barr and Travis of Strafford , NH, Jamie Hardwick and Spencer of Strafford, NH, Cameron And Madison Good of Acworth, GA, Colby and Caitlynn Hammond of Canterbury, NH and 10 great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held on October 27, 2019 at Dominick's Restaurant, Route 28, Chichester, NH from 12:45-2:00.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Home Instead Senior Care, 100A Middle Street, Manchester, NH 03101

