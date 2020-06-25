Robert Burns Lockhart Jr.
1933 - 2020
ARIZONA - Robert Burns Lockhart, Jr., 86 of Chandler, AZ; formerly of Suncook passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 following a period of declining health.

Born on November 7, 1933 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Robert Burns Lockhart, Sr. and Doris Olive (Ketchum) Lockhart.

Robert was educated in the local schools and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy for 26 years from 1954 until 1980. He always enjoyed talking about or reading anything to do with the Navy. His pride for serving his country was evident to all who knew him.

He enjoyed traveling and being outdoors, especially at the beach, woodworking and carpentry and he absolutely cherished his time with his grandson, Charlie.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by the love of his life, Masako (Miyagi) Lockhart, who passed in July 2019.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Robin L. Coughlin and her husband David W. of Chandler, AZ, his brother, John William Lockhart of Newmarket, NH and his grandson, Charlie.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00am-10:00am at the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke, NH Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, attendees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed. A private graveside with Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester, MA To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com



Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
