Robert C. Oderwald, 96, of Bedford, NH, died August 23, 2020, at Carlyle Place Bedford, NH.
Born in Long Island City, NY on October 6, 1923, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret (Rossi) Oderwald. He resided in New York before moving to Epsom, NH in 1976.
During World War II, he served with the United States Army. In his early years, Robert was a New York City police officer. Later, he was a proud fire-fighter in Queens, NY. Robert was an enthusiastic baseball fan and talented wood carver. An avid reader, he was a frequent patron of the Epsom Library.
Robert will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He was predeceased by the love of his life and wife of seventy-two years, Julia E. Oderwald. He was also predeceased by a son, Michael Oderwald; a grandson, Christopher Bos; and a sister, Margaret Maire. Family members include a son, Robert C. Oderwald and his wife, Katherine, of Kathleen, GA; two daughters, Mary Cutter and her husband, Randy, of Pittsfield, NH and Julie Johnson of Manchester; a daughter-in-law, Susan Oderwald of Long Island, NY; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services: Private burial with military honors was held at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements. For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
