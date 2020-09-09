1/
Robert Charles Kelly
Robert Charles Kelly, 91, of Concord NH passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Bob was born in Teaneck, NJ on October 9, 1929. He is predeceased by his wife Ann T. Kelly (Feeney) and his parents John J. Kelly and Marie M. Kelly (Kanz). Bob graduated from Kimball Union Academy in 1948 and Dartmouth College in 1952.

1n 1956 he was commissioned a Lieutenant in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier Boxer and was stationed in San Diego. While in San Diego he met a schoolteacher named Ann. They were married in NJ and settled in Park Ridge, NJ and Bob worked for the Chase Manhattan Bank in Manhattan. Bob always loved the outdoors and he soon moved his young family to Hanover, NH and began working for the Dartmouth National Bank.

Bob was excited to be back in NH and he immediately introduced his family to skiing, hiking and watching Dartmouth play football. He had been a member of the Dartmouth football team so rooting for the Big Green was something he really enjoyed. Bob ended his career working for the Small Business Administration in Concord, NH.

Bob and Ann had 4 children. He is predeceased by his daughter Eileen Teresa Kelly and son Shaun Patrick Kelly. He leaves behind his son Brian Robert Kelly (Margaret de Rham) and daughter Maureen Ann Kelly and six grandchildren Lathrop Kelly, Rachael Kelly, Stephen Brink, Andrew Brink, Addison Kelly and Quinton Kelly.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Christ The King Parish in Concord NH.



Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
